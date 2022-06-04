Skip to main content

Report: Juventus and AC Milan Monitoring Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

Juventus and AC Milan are said to be monitoring Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic amid a potential summer transfer, according to reports. 

Pulisic signed for the Blues at the beginning of 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, and officially joined the squad in the summer of that year. 

He has now completed his third season at Chelsea, but there is speculation over his future at the club after a fluctuating campaign. 

According to the Daily Mail, Serie A giants Juventus and recently crowned Champions Milan are interested in a potential move for the American international in the summer transfer window.

He is being 'monitored' by both sides, with the 23-year-old not starting as frequently for the club as he'd like.

Both Juventus and Milan are said to be waiting to see whether or not Chelsea will be open to selling the winger in the coming months.

Pulisic was bought for around £58 million in his move from Dortmund to London, however neither of the interested Italian sides would be able to pay such a fee nowadays, and a deal could be 'cut-price'.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel recently praised the USMNT captain despite the speculation over his future when he said: "It’s a normal thing (frustration at not playing). Every manager, we have our reasons to choose a line-up and have our reasons to go for players in the first eleven. You will never see in this kind of level of competition happy faces from players that are not selected.

"For me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far, he is in some matches a huge impact from the bench. From him and everybody else, it has nothing to do with any tweet or reaction from agent or fathers. I didn’t even know it.

"I don’t want to get affected by it in my judgement, it has nothing to do with it. The players in the end are responsible to be and stay in the team. I will do my best to do the right judgement.

"Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. This is what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea. I haven’t experienced the same reaction from Christian lately, was the opposite - very strong, very positive in the last weeks.” 

