Report: Juventus Are Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Juventus are interested in the signature of N'Golo Kante as a free agent when his contract runs out next June.

It is looking more and more likely that N'Golo Kante will leave Chelsea as a free agent next June, and a number of clubs are circling around the midfielder in the hopes he signs for them next.

Injuries and age mean Chelsea are not prepared to offer Kante an extended contract at the club, with the player reportedly wanting a 4-year deal. Chelsea were only prepared to offer a 2-year deal, and will not rise above that.

Juventus are now showing an interest, but may have to battle Barcelona for his signature.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Juventus are interested in the signature of N'Golo Kante when he leaves Chelsea on a free transfer next June. The French midfielder's contract is expiring, and the club are not willing to renew it right now.

Fabrizio Romano reported that there were serious chances for Kante to leave as a free agent, and Juventus are now one of the clubs reportedly willing in trying to sign him to the club.

The Italian's have struggled this season, but a fit Kante changes any midfield in the world, and they will be hoping they get one if they can get a deal over the line.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has spoken about the clubs desire to use the free agent market in the coming months, and N'Golo Kante's name is certainly one they will have on their list alongside Juventus.

