Report: Juventus Ask For Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic In Matthijs de Ligt Discussions

As discussions between Juventus and Chelsea rumble on regarding the future of Matthijs de Ligt, the Italian club have asked about the availability of Christian Pulisic in the deal.

Following earlier reports this window that claimed forward Christian Pulisic is free to depart Chelsea, it appears Juventus hold serious interest in the 23-year-old and have brought this to the club's attention recently.

Reports today from Matteo Moretto claim that Juventus have asked regarding the American's availability. The two clubs have been in constant discussions regarding the Blues' pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, which could help facilitate this transfer.

Moretto claims that the Italian side asked for Pulisic as a part of the deal for de Ligt, but that Chelsea have turned this down. Though he has been made available, it appears the Blues would prefer to receive a fee for the player rather than use him to facilitate a transfer.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, the American has been mired by both inconsistency and injuries throughout his time in West London. He has struggled to nail down a forward position under Thomas Tuchel for these two reasons.

With a World Cup approaching, Pulisic may be looking for opportunities elsewhere that will provide more playing time, though it appears Juventus is not a viable option at this point.

