Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Ask For Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic In Matthijs de Ligt Discussions

As discussions between Juventus and Chelsea rumble on regarding the future of Matthijs de Ligt, the Italian club have asked about the availability of Christian Pulisic in the deal.

Following earlier reports this window that claimed forward Christian Pulisic is free to depart Chelsea, it appears Juventus hold serious interest in the 23-year-old and have brought this to the club's attention recently. 

Christian Pulisic

Reports today from Matteo Moretto claim that Juventus have asked regarding the American's availability. The two clubs have been in constant discussions regarding the Blues' pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, which could help facilitate this transfer.

Moretto claims that the Italian side asked for Pulisic as a part of the deal for de Ligt, but that Chelsea have turned this down.  Though he has been made available, it appears the Blues would prefer to receive a fee for the player rather than use him to facilitate a transfer.  

Christian Pulisic Liverpool Chelsea

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, the American has been mired by both inconsistency and injuries throughout his time in West London. He has struggled to nail down a forward position under Thomas Tuchel for these two reasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With a World Cup approaching, Pulisic may be looking for opportunities elsewhere that will provide more playing time, though it appears Juventus is not a viable option at this point.  

Read More Chelsea News

Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt 'Wants' To Join FC Bayern Munich

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Be' Willing To Join Chelsea, Who Are Yet To Make An Offer

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Marketing Tool’ - Pundit Explains Why Chelsea Want to Sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘It Looks Like Will Happen’ - Pundit Has ‘Heard’ That Raheem Sterling Will Join Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Transfer News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Trying to Secure Chelsea Transfer Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic For The Blues

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Bold Move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Have Had ‘Zero Contacts’ From Barcelona for Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
imago1010082631h
Transfer News

Report: Serie A Champions AC Milan Make Loan Offer For Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago