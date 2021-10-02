Report: Juventus Consider Making Move for Antonio Rudiger

Italian giants Juventus, are considering making a move for Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Serie A side hosted Thomas Tuchel's boys in a midweek Champions League fixture on Wednesday night.

Thanks to a stunning Federico Chiesa goal, the hosts won the tie 1-0 and managed to get through the heavy attacking onslaught from the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are considering making a move for German defender Rudiger.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest this season already from German giants Bayern Munich, since becoming a solid starter for Tuchel's boys.

Manager Tuchel has also explained how he is "desperate" for Rudiger to stay in west London and extend his contract.

Since making a name for himself in the Premier League, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has described Rudiger as "the best central defender" in the Premier League, ranking him ahead of the likes of Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has also claimed that the German is "one of the most decisive players" at Chelsea, and is eager to get him on board in Munich.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger did express his desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea one more time before he moved away from London.

"That would be an absolute dream again.

"It has never been so difficult to win the Premier League," he said.

With many pipping Chelsea as favourites to win the prestigious trophy this season, maybe this is the year that Rudiger has been waiting for.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube