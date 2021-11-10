Report: Juventus Consider Saul Niguez as an 'Option' for January Move Following Chelsea Disappointment

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez has been identified as an option for Juventus in the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day during the summer.

As per Tutto Juve via Sport Witness, the Spaniard has become an 'option' in January as they search for a midfielder.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Saul has had a tough start to life at Chelsea, being replaced at half-time of his debut against Aston Villa before Ruben Loftus-Cheek overtook him in the pecking order in the Blues' midfield.

The news comes following a report that Saul will try to use the November international break to revive his Chelsea career.

However, Thomas Tuchel has been impressed with the midfielder after a good performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

When asked about Saul's performance, the German said: "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy.

"We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

The rumoured link to Juventus does not make much sense, however, as the Spaniard has already played with two clubs this seasom - making an appearance for Atletico Madrid before joining Chelsea on loan.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube