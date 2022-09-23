Skip to main content
Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan

IMAGO / PA Images

A move for forward Christian Pulisic did not materialize this summer, with recent reports detailing Juventus' interest in the American.

Christian Pulisic angled for a move away from Chelsea this summer in search of a more prominent role. This move did not end up materializing and reports from Thursday touched on Italian side Juventus' interest in him. 

There was interest from domestic sides such as Manchester United and Newcastle and now Ben Jacobs has reported on additional interest abroad in the American forward. 

Christian Pulisic

Juventus reportedly considered taking on the 24-year-old on a loan deal with an option to buy over the summer, though this was obviously not heavily pursued in the end. 

Pulisic himself was very keen on this move, for the game time it would likely provide him as well as the opportunity to team up with international teammate Weston McKennie. He was looking for a move in order to build up rhythm before the upcoming World Cup.

Christian Pulisic v West Ham

Despite the interest on both sides, the Italian giants never brought forth a formal offer to Chelsea and Pulisic has since struggled for game time thus far this season at Stamford Bridge.

With the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, the American will be hoping his fortunes improve under Graham Potter. He will be looking to impress his new manager and regain a prominent role within the Chelsea side. 

