    • November 14, 2021
    Report: Juventus Could Make Move for Chelsea Goalkeeper

    Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a potential transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, according to reports. 

    The Spanish international joined the Blues in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for a club record fee at the time. 

    However, his gametime in between the sticks at Chelsea has been limited in recent months, with Edouard Mendy consistently producing world class performances for the west London side. 

    According to Tuttomercato, Juventus could make a move for Kepa in the January transfer window.

    The report also mentions Lazio showing an interest in the goalkeeper, which could potentially see him reunite with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who was in charge of the club when the Spaniard arrived in west London.

    It is also believed Kepa would be willing to move away from the European Champions due to his lack of gametime, with Serie A being a potential destination for him.

    He has only featured four times for Chelsea so far this season, with just one of those games coming in the Premier League in the 3-0 away win at Tottenham Hotspur.

    However, he has been on hand to make some crucial saves in three penalty shootouts this season. He was substituted on for the spot kicks in the Super Cup final against Villarreal, saving the crucial penalty to win his side the trophy.

    Kepa's heroics in goal were also shown in both the club's Carabao Cup ties, with the Blues beating both Aston Villa and Southampton in shootouts.

    Chelsea next face Leicester City after the international break.

