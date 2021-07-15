Report: Chelsea's Talks Over Federico Chiesa Declined by Juventus

Chelsea have asked Juventus about the availability of Italy star Federico Chiesa but the Serie A side declined talks, according to reports.

Chiesa impressed alongside Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri for Italy at Euro 2020 as the Italians lifted the trophy.

And as per Christian Falk, Chelsea have opened talks for the forward but Juventus declined the availability of the 23-year-old.

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

The Italian club value the player at €100 million and are not open to talks regarding selling the forward this summer.

Chelsea are in the market for a forward this summer, with Erling Haaland their priority.

It was recently reported that Chelsea are expected to make their move to try to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

However, it appears that the Germans are standing firm on their stance to keep the striker this summer despite a release clause kicking in next year which could see him laeve for as little as £68 million.

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

So, if the Blues cannot secure the Dortmund striker, the club could look elsewhere for goalscorers and Chiesa could be an alternative.

Chiesa impressed at this summer's European Championships, making the team of the tournament as his Italy side lifted the trophy at Wembley.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

