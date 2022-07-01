Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt 'Keen' To Move To Chelsea

It appears that a transfer for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is inching closer, with the player reportedly interested in the move and Juventus willing to budge on their demands.

Reports today by Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law depicted growing optimism within the Chelsea hierarchy regarding their pursuit of the Dutchman.  Law claimed that the 22 year-old is 'keen' on the idea of joining the club and that Juventus have seemingly 'softened their demands' for the defender.  

De Ligt Juventus

The report also states that Chelsea are looking to send players to Juventus as a way of lowering the fee they have been quoted.  Having been reportedly placed on the transfer list, forwards Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner are two names that have been mentioned for this.

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene recently spoke on these rumors, admitting that it is 'impossible' to keep players who want to leave their club, but that they only leave on his terms.  This coupled with Law's belief that these terms are softening should be encouraging to the West London outfit.  

Matthijs de Ligt
In de Ligt, Chelsea would be getting a young defender who has experience being the leader of a team, considering his promotion to captaincy at Ajax at just age 19.  He could anchor the Blue's defense for the foreseeable future, which makes him a very appealing target for Thomas Tuchel.  

