Report: Juventus Expecting Offer for Chelsea-Linked Federico Chiesa

November 29, 2021
Report: Chelsea Likely to Make Offer for Juventus' Federico Chiesa In 'Spring 2022'

Author:

Chelsea are likely to make an offer in the second half of the 2021/22 season for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

The Blues were linked with the Italy international in the summer but were told that a €100 million bid would not be enough to lure him away from the club.

Since then, reports have indicated that La Vecchia Signora would prefer to have the money, giving Chelsea a boost in the transfer process.

imago1008211724h

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, another bid for the 24-year-old would be 'very tempting' to Juventus.

Sport Witness have also reported on a number of sources hinting that Thomas Tuchel's side are likely to make another bid for Chiesa in the build-up to summer 2022.

They report that since Chiesa has not been getting on well with manager Massimiliano Allegri, he may be open to leaving the club.

Read More

However, Juventus are unlikely to let him go in January and the Blues will most likely wait until the second half of the season to make a move.

imago1006964566h

Chiesa got the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Blues in their Champions League clash in late September.

However, in the replay of the fixture, Chelsea dominated Allegri's side, winning 4-0 on the day, and Chiesa would undoubtedly be open to joining the European champions.

imago1008270830h
