Report: Juventus Eye Chelsea's Emerson as Potential Alex Sandro Replacement

Juventus are eyeing a move for Chelsea left back Emerson as a potential replacement for Alex Sandro, according to reports. 

The Blues man has spent the current campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon and is set to return to his parent club in the summer. 

He joined Chelsea in January 2018 and has been a part of the first team squad ever since, until his temporary move to France at the start of this season. 

imago1010822731h

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via JuveFC, the Serie A giants have Emerson on a list of players who they could sign to replace Sandro should he leave the club.

He is joined on said list by Owen Wijndal and Renan Lodi, who play for AZ Alkmaar and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Sandro is believed to be 'considering a move away' from Juventus in the summer and a move to England has been suggested, with the 31-year-old being heavily linked to the Blues in past windows.

Reports in March said that Emerson is 'expected' to return to the World and European Champions at the end of the season.

imago1008491554h

His wages are believed to be too much for Lyon to pay should they want to sign him on a permanent deal and they are said to be already looking for his replacement.

Emerson has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the French side this campaign, with one goal and two assists to his name.

He has also featured once for Chelsea as he came off the bench in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace before completing his loan move to Lyon.

