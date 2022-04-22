Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Defender Emerson Palmieri Wanted By Juventus This Summer

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri is top of Juventus' summer transfer shortlist, according to reports. 

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Lyon in Ligue 1 and has made 34 appearances for the French club in all competitions so far this term following his season-long loan switch last summer. 

Thomas Tuchel's side wanted him to return in January to ease the wing-back problems after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the remainder of the season as a result of undergoing knee surgery at the end of 2020.

imago1011445484h

Emerson could remain at Lyon this summer, who have an option to buy the Italy international on a permanent basis. 

The defender has already admitted he would like to stay with the Ligue 1 club but knows it's a decision that isn't just down to him. 

“I would like to stay here (in Lyon), I have no problem telling you, but it's not up to me," admitted Emerson earlier this month.

But if he returns to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, and provided a takeover happens, Emerson is being targeted by Juventus. 

imago1011445494h

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are eyeing a new left-back in the summer transfer window and Emerson is at the top of their list. 

Tuchel has both Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso on the books in the left-back/wing-back position, with Kenedy also still at the club after he was recalled from his Flamengo loan spell in January.

Should Emerson want regular minutes next season, a stay at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to satisfy him. But for the left-sided defender and Chelsea, interest in him is more than welcomed, giving them options rather than no possible exit routes should he leave. 

