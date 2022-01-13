Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Eye Up Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Arthur Replacement

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is under the watchful eye of Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, who are looking for a replacement for Arthur Melo, according to reports.

The Italian side bought Arthur from Barcelona in June 2020 in a deal that saw Juventus cough up €72 million, plus €10 million in variables, as well as Miralem Pjanic, who made his way to the Catalan giants in exchange.

Since moving to Turin, Arthur hasn't had the easiest of rides, suffering an injury in his right leg in the summer of 2021 that saw him out of action for three months.

imago1008841374h

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are looking to offload a player in their midfield and Arthur may be the one to have to make way.

The report states that Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal have come calling for the Brazilian international, but Allegri's side are not convinced by their first offer and are instead preparing for alternatives.

Read More

If Arthur or another Juventus midfielder were to leave the club, Allegri has his eyes set on Loftus-Cheek in their stead as a suitable alternative

imago1008987616h

Earlier reports suggest that fellow Serie A side AS Roma are interested in acquiring the Englishman's signature as well.

The side are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who is a big fan of what Loftus-Cheek can bring to the pitch.

If he were to move to the Italian capital it would see him reunite with former Blues striker Tammy Abraham.

