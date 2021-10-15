    • October 15, 2021
    Report: Antonio Rudiger Hands Juventus Transfer Blow Amid Real Madrid Interest

    Author:

    Juventus are set to miss out on the chance of signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old's deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of the season and no extension has yet been agreed. 

    Rudiger is wanted by Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel but the parties are still apart on their demands and willingness to agree a fresh contract. 

    It has seen clubs across Europe show interest in signing the Germany international on a free transfer next summer, including the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and others. 

    sipa_35323991

    But AS in Spain claim that Juve are set to be 'left out' of the running for Rudiger if he becomes available. 

    Rudiger recently provided an update on his future while away on international duty, declaring he remains happy in west London. 

    "I feel good where I am now. so that fits," said Rudiger earlier this month.

    sipa_35374034

    He also responded to the transfer links to Bayern Munich, adding: "The interest honours me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

    "But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

