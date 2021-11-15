Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Report: Juventus Have '0 Per Cent Chance' of Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    Serie A side Juventus have a '0 per cent chance' to sign AS Monaco midfielder and Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports in Italy.

    The French international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge previously but Juventus were also interested in the midfielder.

    However, as per Luca Bianchin via Football Italia, Tchouameni will not sign for Juventus.

    He stated that the 'chances close to 0%', handing Chelsea a huge boost in their pursuit of the youngster.

    Tchouameni was valued by TransferMarkt at £31.5 million, a figure that Chelsea could easily match, but it's likely his value will only continue to increase as the 2021/22 season goes on.

    Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in signing Tchouameni, but Chelsea will be hoping that they can secure his signature next summer.

    Tchouameni's contract does not expire until 2024, but Monaco would be happy to let him go for the given fee.

    Chelsea have a wealth of options in midfield at the moment with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all fighting for a first team spot whilst Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are out on loan.

    Therefore, the Blues would need to sell a few players in order to make a move for the midfielder.

