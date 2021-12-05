Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Report: Juventus Have Been in Contact With Chelsea's Jorginho to Show Interest Over Transfer

Author:

Serie A giants Juventus have been in contact with Chelsea midfielder and Euro 2020 star Jorginho, according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder has come off the back of a fine season, being named third in the Ballon d'Or for 2021.

As per calciomercato.com, 'there has been contact' from Juventus as they let Jorginho know that they are interested in signing him.

imago1008431942h

The midfielder's Chelsea contract expires in 2023, but he is expected to extend his stay as he is a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, Jorginho's agent has revealed that there have been no talks over an extension yet.

“We’re not in talks to extend the current deal with Chelsea," revealed Santos to TuttoMercatoWeb. "He’s still under contract until June 2023 - maybe we’ll open talks in the next months.” 

imago1007434313h

Jorginho has played against Juventus twice this season, showing the Italians his quality as they plan a move back to Italy for the 29-year-old.

Speaking recently, Jorginho has admitted that he is happy at Chelsea despite the interest from elsewhere.

He said: "I had worked with Sarri for three years, so when he wanted me at Chelsea… I had started talks with Manchester City, I could see myself there.

"But, well, Chelsea insisted, and today I’m very happy here. Especially after such an incredible year in 2021. It’s absolutely 'surreal'."

