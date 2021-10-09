Report: Juventus Have 'No Intention' of Letting Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa Leave

Juventus have 'no intention' of letting Federico Chiesa leave the club despite interest from Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The forward has been linked with a move to Chelsea after an impressive Euro 2020 display.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club have 'no intention' of letting the player leave, who is seen as 'untouchable' by the club.

It was previously reported that the Blues attempted to secure his services ahead of the current season but were told that a €100 million fee would not be enough to bring him to West London.

Another report continued to state that Chelsea will launch a bid for the Juventus star in the 'coming months' as Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old.

The Italian has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, who could also try and make a move for the Italian in the future, but they will be told the same as Chelsea - that the forward is 'untouchable'.

The Italian impressed yet again, this time as his Juventus side faced Chelsea and came out 1-0 victors - Chiesa scoring the only goal of the game.

Speaking after the game, Chiesa praised Chelsea as he said: "It was a tough game, Chelsea were very good in possession."

