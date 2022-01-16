Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Have Not Opened Talks With Chelsea Over Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'as of Now'

Juventus have not opened talks with Chelsea regarding a move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been identified as a target to replace the outgoing Arthur Melo for the Italians.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have not opened talks with Chelsea over a move for the midfielder as of now.

imago1008707753h

Juventus  bought Arthur from Barcelona in June 2020 in a deal that saw the Italians cough up €72 million, plus €10 million in variables, as well as Miralem Pjanic, who made his way to the Catalan giants Barcelona in exchange.

If Arthur or another Juventus midfielder were to leave the club, Allegri has his eyes set on Loftus-Cheek in their stead as a suitable alternative

Read More

However, Romano reports that talks have not opened between the two clubs despite Juventus' interest.

imago1009099903h

Thomas Tuchel has commented on the rumours regarding an exit for Loftus-Cheek in January as he said: "We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion. 

"Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."

It remains to be seen as to whether the midfielder will be allowed to depart as he has seen a lot of game time this season due to midfield injuries and with Chelsea fighting in several competitions he may be required to stay.

