Report: Juventus in London to Talk to Chelsea About Jorginho Transfer

Juventus' sporting director Federico Cherubini is in London to hold talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Jorginho, according to reports.

The midfielder is out of contract in 2023, with the Serie A side interested in the Italian.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus' sporting director is in London to meet with Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that Cherubini has landed in London to oversee a couple of transfer dealings and will hold talks with the representatives of Chelsea.

Talks over personal terms for Jorginhoh ave already reached an 'advanced stage', with discussions now opening with the Blues.

Cherubini’s visit to Chelsea could accelerate the negotiations between the two parties, the report continues to state.

The Old Lady have been reportedly interested in Jorginho as Thomas Tuchel has already previously admitted that he wants the Italy international's future to be sorted this summer to avoid him heading into the final year of his deal with uncertainty hanging over his head.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Therefore, the Blues could be open to selling their star if a new contract cannot be agreed on this summer.

