Report: Juventus 'in Contact' With Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Agent Despite Not Being 'Favourites'

January 5, 2022
Report: Juventus 'in the Running' for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Despite Not Being 'Favourites'

Juventus are in the running for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and have spoken to his agent but are not so confident of signing the defender, according to reports in Italy.

The 28-year-old's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and the German is free to talk to clubs regarding an end of season free transfer.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio via Sky Sports News, Juventus are in the running for Rudiger but not the favourites to sign the defender.

Di Marzo states that Juventus have spoken with the German's agent but are 'not so confident' of completing the signing. The Italians are 'in the race but not the favourites' for Rudiger's signature.

This comes after Real Madrid have reportedly withdrawn their interest in the Chelsea star, handing Thomas Tuchel's side a massive boost in regards to his future at Stamford Bridge.

Read More

Tuchel confirmed recently that Rudiger is still in talks with Chelsea over a new deal at the club, with contacts resumed over an extension.

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet. 

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

It remains to be seen as to where Rudiger will be playing his football next season but it is clear that Tuchel would like to see the defender extend his contract.

