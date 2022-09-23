Report: Juventus Interest In N'Golo Kante 'Superficial'

With his contract running down, rumors are beginning to swirl surrounding midfielder N'Golo Kante's future. Reports from Thursday are beginning to identify just who may be interested in taking on the Frenchman.

According to Ben Jacobs, any current interest from Italian side Juventus is seen as 'superficial'. They have notably taken on many free agent players in recent years so it is a possible landing spot, though developments for this possibility have yet to take place.

Chelsea and Juve had extended discussions this summer regarding defender Matthijs de Ligt, which is when they expressed their interest in the Frenchman. Manager Max Allegri preferred Jorginho, so Kante was not heavily pursued.

Many other clubs are monitoring the situation around his contract, including PSG.

There is the possibility that the recent appointment of Graham Potter may lead to Kante renewing his contract. Potter has always been a fan of the midfielder and is now hoping to assess him as soon as possible before coming to a determination regarding his future.

A renewal has proven difficult, given his high current wages and his injury issues the last few seasons. It will be interesting to see what Potter decides is best once Kante is back fully fit.

