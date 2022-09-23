Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Interest In N'Golo Kante 'Superficial'

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Report: Juventus Interest In N'Golo Kante 'Superficial'

N'Golo Kante's contract is nearing its end and he will have many interested clubs to choose from, though suggestions of interest from Juventus are premature.

With his contract running down, rumors are beginning to swirl surrounding midfielder N'Golo Kante's future. Reports from Thursday are beginning to identify just who may be interested in taking on the Frenchman. 

According to Ben Jacobs, any current interest from Italian side Juventus is seen as 'superficial'. They have notably taken on many free agent players in recent years so it is a possible landing spot, though developments for this possibility have yet to take place. 

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea and Juve had extended discussions this summer regarding defender Matthijs de Ligt, which is when they expressed their interest in the Frenchman. Manager Max Allegri preferred Jorginho, so Kante was not heavily pursued. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Many other clubs are monitoring the situation around his contract, including PSG. 

N'Golo Kante

There is the possibility that the recent appointment of Graham Potter may lead to Kante renewing his contract. Potter has always been a fan of the midfielder and is now hoping to assess him as soon as possible before coming to a determination regarding his future. 

A renewal has proven difficult, given his high current wages and his injury issues the last few seasons. It will be interesting to see what Potter decides is best once Kante is back fully fit. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan

By Stephen Smith
Willian
News

'I Have To Respect Them' Fulham's Willian Discusses Scoring Against Former Team Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
News

'I'm Happy In Leipzig' Josko Gvardiol Reflects On Chelsea Bid Turned Down

By Owen Cummings
Jorginho
News

'They Don't Play Like Jorginho' - Paul Merson Hails Chelsea Midfielder

By Melissa Edwards
Tite and Thiago Silva
News

Brazil Coach Tite Makes Interesting Claim About Chelsea's Thiago Silva

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva Outlines The Key Factor For Footballing Success

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz Mason Mount
News

Kai Havertz On Thomas Tuchel And Leaving Germany For Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Edouard Mendy vs Tottenham
News

Edouard Mendy Returns Early From International Duty Due To Injury

By Luka Foley