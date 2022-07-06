Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Is Ready To Offer £30 Million To Chelsea Target Kalidou Koulibaly

Italian side Juventus looks to be preparing a deal for the Senegalese defender from Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly, in preparation for the potential departure of Matthijs De Ligt to Chelsea. 

According to Football Italia, Juventus met with Koulibalys agent earlier today to discuss a deal whilst showing genuine interest in the 31-year-old centre-back. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

It is still unknown if the Senegalese defender is interested in a move to the Turin-based club with his contract with Napoli set to expire next year. It has been reported that Koulibaly has agreed to a contract extension however Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentii, is set to reduce his wage which could send him away from the club. 

Koulibaly joined the club back in 2014 where he has now made 317 appearances over eight years, winning two trophies with the Italian side. 

 Juventus legend Giogio Chiellini left the club this summer after almost 16 years with the Italian side. Chiellini is the first defender to leave with De Ligt close to a move to Chelsea. The Blues seem to be the favorites to sign the Dutch defender despite late efforts to hijack the deal by Bayern Munich. 

Juventus will be in need of a centre-back for the upcoming season if they look to dominate Serie A once again brining back their glory days.

