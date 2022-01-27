Report: Juventus Make Approach for Chelsea's Jorginho in Potential Move

Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Make an Approach for Chelsea's Jorginho in Potential Move

Juventus are said to have made an approach for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been at the club since 2018 when he signed from Serie A side Napoli, with former boss Maurizio Sarri signing him after their previous time together at Gli Azzurri.

He is now one of Chelsea's most important players at the heart of their midfield. 

imago1009226773h

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are believed to have made an approach with Jorginho's entourage over a potential move.

The Italian central midfielder's contract at Chelsea doesn't expire until next summer in 2023, but the Old Lady still maintain interest in him now.

His €60 million plus move from Napoli to west London has seen him earn a net salary of around €6 million.

Read More

It is also stated in the report that a return to the top flight of Italian football could be 'intriguing' for the player, especially if he is able to join a project such as Juventus'.

imago1009100637h

Jorginho has made 170 appearances in total for the Blues since his arrival nearly four years ago, scoring 26 goals and assisting a further five in all competitions.

He has established himself as the club's designated penalty taker thanks to his superb record from the spot ever since he joined.

The Italian was named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year earlier in the season thanks to his efforts in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last season, as well as his performances for his country in their Euro 2020 success.

He also finished third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or competition, behind first placed Lionel Messi and second placed Robert Lewandowski.

imago1009392049h
