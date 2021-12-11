Report: Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt Offered to Chelsea in Potential Transfer

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

The Blues will be keen to sign new defensive options as many of their current first team choices in the centre-back position could leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of their contracts.

It is believed the Dutchman could be a potential transfer target for Chelsea should he leave the Serie A giants.

According to Goal, de Ligt has been offered to Thomas Tuchel's side in a potential move during next summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the Old Lady in 2019 after a highly impressive final season at his boyhood club Ajax.

He has made 92 appearances for the club since then, scoring six and assisting two.

It is believed that his current club are open to selling him next summer in order to erase his 'sizeable' salary from their wage bill.

Chelsea defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks regarding their current contract situations.

Negotiations between the club and the two centre-backs are believed to have been conducted, but there is yet to be an agreement from either defender as of late, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva also set to leave should they not sign new contracts in west London.

The Blues were heavy favourites to purchase Sevilla's Jules Kounde in the summer and despite failing to do so, they may make another move for the Frenchman.

