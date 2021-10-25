Report: Juventus 'Set Their Sights' on Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is being targeted by Serie A side Juventus as a replacement for Mattia Perin next summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Spaniard is currently Chelsea's back-up goalkeeping option, with Edouard Mendy holding the number one spot in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

As per TuttoJuve via Sport Witness, the Italian side have 'set their sights' on Kepa ahead of a transfer next summer.

Kepa was heavily linked to Juventus' Serie A rivals Lazio in the summer as former Blue Maurizio Sarri wanted to link up with his former player.

However. he remained at Chelsea and has featured sporadically at the start of the season due to the impressive form of Mendy.

Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice.

Therefore, he could look to move in search of first team football next season but it is thought that it would be unlikely that Chelsea let him go.

However, Mendy will be jetting off to the African Cup of Nations in January, leaving Kepa as Chelsea's number one for the month.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Kepa, but he will be looking to impress during Mendy's absence.

