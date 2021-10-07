    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

    Author:

    Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the future of Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and no deal has yet been agreed between the parties over an extension. 

    Clubs are monitoring the German's situation with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG linked, however no talks have yet advanced with potential suitors.

    sipa_35371761

    Now a fresh report from Italy, Calciomercato, claims that Juventus and Tottenham are two of the other clubs interested in signing the centre-back should he leave at the end of the season.

    Rudiger 'likes' Juventus but there are several clubs expressing interested in acquiring him on a free transfer.

    Thomas Tuchel has urged the Chelsea board to tie him down to a new deal, but talks remain on hold until the beginning of 2022.

    sipa_35373793 (3)

    Rudiger offered an update on his situation at Chelsea, insisting: "I feel good where I am now. So that fits."

    Links to Bayern Munich have been heavy and after heading to Germany for national team duty, he was quizzed over a possible switch to the Bundesliga

    He added: "The interest honors me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

    "But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

    50 seconds ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Only Team In Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (25)
    News

    Tammy Abraham Makes Mason Mount, Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission After Chelsea Exit

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35197798
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer Decision Amid Lazio Interest

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (24)
    News

    When Christian Pulisic Could Make His Chelsea Return Following Ankle Injury

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34681833
    News

    Tammy Abraham: Jose Mourinho Played 'Big Impact' in Chelsea Exit for AS Roma

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35329865
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Face Competiton From European Rivals for Benfica Star

    3 hours ago