Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the future of Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and no deal has yet been agreed between the parties over an extension.

Clubs are monitoring the German's situation with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG linked, however no talks have yet advanced with potential suitors.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Now a fresh report from Italy, Calciomercato, claims that Juventus and Tottenham are two of the other clubs interested in signing the centre-back should he leave at the end of the season.

Rudiger 'likes' Juventus but there are several clubs expressing interested in acquiring him on a free transfer.

Thomas Tuchel has urged the Chelsea board to tie him down to a new deal, but talks remain on hold until the beginning of 2022.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger offered an update on his situation at Chelsea, insisting: "I feel good where I am now. So that fits."

Links to Bayern Munich have been heavy and after heading to Germany for national team duty, he was quizzed over a possible switch to the Bundesliga.

He added: "The interest honors me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube