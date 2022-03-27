Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Juventus Target Chelsea Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger Who They See As 'The New Giorgio Chiellini'

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has attracted new interest from Serie A giants Juventus who view the defender as 'the new Giorgio Chiellini', according to reports.

Rudiger, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for most of the season, will be out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave the Blues.

Ever since joining the European champions from Roma back in 2017, the Germany international has become more and more of an important piece in their back line.

imago1010844832h

As reported by the Sun, Rudiger is being billed as the new 'Chiellini' by Juventus to help lure him to La Vecchia Signora this summer.

The 29-year-old has received plenty of interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich so far this season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, he is still yet to make a final decision on his future, having been offered several Chelsea contracts as well.

Juventus are preparing for life after Chiellini as the 37-year-old comes to the end of his career and they view Rudiger as a suitable replacement for the Italian.

imago1010844984h

The Sun reports that Rudiger has already been offered a deal worth around £5.5 million a year over the next five seasons in an attempt to tempt the centre-back.

The Germany international is expected to make a decision on his future in the summer, although it was also recently reported that he is 'almost certain' to leave as a free agent this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010787754h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Eager to Sign Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming46 minutes ago
imago1007477361h
News

Revealed: What Mason Mount Texted Chelsea Teammate Jorginho After Italy Failed to Qualify for World Cup

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Revealed: Why Liberty Media Acquisition Corp Didn't Make Raine Shortlist to Purchase Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010810605h
News

Mason Mount 'Expects to be Informed' on Chelsea Takeover Upon Return From International Duty

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010479507h
News

Revealed: Deadline for Final Bids to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010891630h
News

Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on 'Infectious' Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Partnering With Mason Mount

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1007430060h
News

Mason Mount Responds to Chelsea & Italy Star Jorginho Being Knocked Out From the World Cup

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010700279h
News

Thiago Silva Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for Leadership Qualities

By Nick Emms4 hours ago