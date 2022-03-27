Report: Juventus Target Chelsea Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger Who They See As 'The New Giorgio Chiellini'

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has attracted new interest from Serie A giants Juventus who view the defender as 'the new Giorgio Chiellini', according to reports.

Rudiger, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for most of the season, will be out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave the Blues.

Ever since joining the European champions from Roma back in 2017, the Germany international has become more and more of an important piece in their back line.

As reported by the Sun, Rudiger is being billed as the new 'Chiellini' by Juventus to help lure him to La Vecchia Signora this summer.

The 29-year-old has received plenty of interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich so far this season

However, he is still yet to make a final decision on his future, having been offered several Chelsea contracts as well.

Juventus are preparing for life after Chiellini as the 37-year-old comes to the end of his career and they view Rudiger as a suitable replacement for the Italian.

The Sun reports that Rudiger has already been offered a deal worth around £5.5 million a year over the next five seasons in an attempt to tempt the centre-back.

The Germany international is expected to make a decision on his future in the summer, although it was also recently reported that he is 'almost certain' to leave as a free agent this summer.

