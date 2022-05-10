Juventus are interested in Chelsea stars Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea are currently unable to buy or sell players due to their operating licence after the UK Government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich.

But the club is now on the verge of being sold to the Todd Boehly-led consortium which will allow for player activity to resume.

It will allow for players sales and many clubs are showing interest in players in Thomas Tuchel's side. Juventus are one of those clubs, and as per Nizaar Kinsella, Emerson and Jorginho have been targeted.

Juventus are considered a move for Jorginho, who is out of contract next summer with a decision yet to be made over his future.

Thomas Tuchel has already previously admitted that he wants the Italy international's future to be sorted this summer to avoid him heading into the final year of his deal with uncertainty hanging over his head.

Meanwhile, Emerson Palmieri is currently out on loan in France with Lyon but will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

His place in Tuchel's side remains unclear with Marcos Alonso linked with an exit amid interest from Barcelona. Emerson is also on Juventus' shortlist.

Chelsea will be in the transfer market themselves this summer looking for new acquisitions to bolster Tuchel's team. Boehly is set to invest heavily in the first team, which will be heavily welcomed by Tuchel, despite the head coach's insistence that he hasn't be told the transfer budget.

“Absolutely not," responded Tuchel on whether he knows how much money he has to spend this summer.

"Maybe if I had (information on money for the summer) I would not tell you! But I do not have so I don’t need to lie.”

