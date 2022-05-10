Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Keen on Summer Double Swoop for Emerson Palmieri & Jorginho

Juventus are interested in Chelsea stars Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea are currently unable to buy or sell players due to their operating licence after the UK Government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. 

But the club is now on the verge of being sold to the Todd Boehly-led consortium which will allow for player activity to resume. 

It will allow for players sales and many clubs are showing interest in players in Thomas Tuchel's side. Juventus are one of those clubs, and as per Nizaar Kinsella, Emerson and Jorginho have been targeted. 

imago1003802329h

Juventus are considered a move for Jorginho, who is out of contract next summer with a decision yet to be made over his future. 

Thomas Tuchel has already previously admitted that he wants the Italy international's future to be sorted this summer to avoid him heading into the final year of his deal with uncertainty hanging over his head. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Emerson Palmieri is currently out on loan in France with Lyon but will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. 

His place in Tuchel's side remains unclear with Marcos Alonso linked with an exit amid interest from Barcelona. Emerson is also on Juventus' shortlist. 

imago1011716735h

Chelsea will be in the transfer market themselves this summer looking for new acquisitions to bolster Tuchel's team. Boehly is set to invest heavily in the first team, which will be heavily welcomed by Tuchel, despite the head coach's insistence that he hasn't be told the transfer budget. 

“Absolutely not," responded Tuchel on whether he knows how much money he has to spend this summer

"Maybe if I had (information on money for the summer) I would not tell you! But I do not have so I don’t need to lie.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011823476h (2)
News

'Need to be Spot on' - Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Improvements Needed for Clash Against Leeds

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011826116h
News

'We Are Aware' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Chelsea's Recent Poor Home Form

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011575969h (1)
News

'It Will be Close' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Jorginho Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Leeds

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010977562h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi to Change International Allegiance From England to Ghana

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011675057h
News

'A Quality Club' - Jesse Marsch Says Chelsea Have 'Been Through a Lot' This Season

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011826122h
News

'A Positive Sign' - Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Takeover is Completed Soon to Allow 'Possibilities' in Transfer Market

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011826099h
News

'We Trust Ourselves' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Point Fingers at Chelsea Players

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1009307170h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono4 hours ago