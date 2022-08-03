Skip to main content

Report: Juventus to ‘Step up’ Their Interest in Chelsea’s Jorginho

Juventus look set to try and sign Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho this summer transfer window.

Last month, when Chelsea were interested in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, who has now joined Bayern Munich, there were talks about a potential swap deal.

Juve, who were apparently very interested in signing Chelsea's Jorginho, initially wanted to get him included in any deal for the Dutchman.

However, that deal never transpired and the 30-year-old still remains at Chelsea ahead of the next campaign.

Jorginho

The Italian only has one year left on his contract and it's not a certainty that he will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Due to this, Juventus are now apparently willing to 'step up' their interest in trying to sign Jorginho, according to 90min. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I Bianconeri have been trying to sell Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot this summer so they can make room for a new midfielder.

The report claims that Valencia are close to signing Arthur and that Monaco are currently leading the race for Rabiot.

Jorginho

With Aaron Ramsay terminating his contract and Paul Pogba picking up a long-term meniscal injury, the Italian side are very light on midfielders.

This explains why Massimiliano Allegri has urged his club to reopen talks with Chelsea about a potential move for Jorginho.

Finally, 90min also claim that the Blues would be willing to sell the 30-year-old this summer and that his preferred destination, if he was to leave, would be the Seria A.

Read More Chelsea News

Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Enquire About Southampton Ace Kyle Walker-Peters As Premier League Draws Nearer

By Kieran Neller4 minutes ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Interested In Late Swoop For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

By Kieran Neller33 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Stalls With Brighton Unsure

By Melissa Edwards56 minutes ago
Emerson 3
Transfer News

Chelsea Wish Emerson A Happy Birthday As The Star Looks Likely To Leave For Italy

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Carney Chukwuemeka Chose Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea See Inter Milian's Cesare Casadei As A Potential Successor To N'Golo Kante And Jorginho

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Opens Talks With Spezia For Blues Defender Ethan Ampadu

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Direct Talks With Barcelona To Sign Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago