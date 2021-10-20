    • October 20, 2021
    Report: Juventus Wary of Chelsea's Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

    Author:

    Juventus are sweating over Chelsea's interest in AS Monaco star Aurélien Tchouaméni, according to reports.

    The 21-year-old is of interest to several top sides around Europe with the Frenchman one of the most exciting young midfield talents. 

    Tchouameni has attracted the interest of Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus, and next summer could prove to be quite the battle to try to acquire his signature. 

    As per reports in Italy from Tuttosport, Juventus have made 'new contacts' with Tchouameni's camp. They could eye a move in January if they sold either Aaron Ramsey or Weston McKennie. 

    sipa_35510682 (1)

    But the Italian side 'are aware of interest' being shown by Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. They are slightly concerned and are hoping neither of the three sides will convert their interest into making 'super offers' for the talented midfielder. 

    Tchouameni was valued by TransferMarkt at £31.5 million but it's likely his value will only continue to increase as the 2021/22 season goes on. 

    He has already made 15 appearances for Monaco this term, as well as being called up for France national team duty. 

    Competition will be rife for Tchouameni next summer, and with Chelsea having previous interest in the midfielder during the summer window just gone, it's likely they will be keeping tabs on the 21-year-old throughout the season.

