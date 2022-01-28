Report: Juventus 'Will do Everything' to Sign Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

Serie A side Juventus 'will do everything to bring Jorginho back to Italy' from Chelsea, according to reports.

The midfielder is highly regarded in Italy and looks likely to return to his home country before the end of his career.

As per tuttomercatoweb.com, Juventus will do everything to sign Jorginho in the summer.

This comes after reports stated that Juventus are believed to have made an approach with Jorginho's entourage over a potential move.

The Italian central midfielder's contract at Chelsea doesn't expire until next summer in 2023 and the Old Lady could make a move to sign him at the end of the season.

The Italian giants will look to take advantage of his contract situation at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea could grant him a return to Italy in the summer.

It is also reported that a return to the top flight of Italian football could be 'intriguing' for the player, especially if he is able to join a project such as Juventus'.

Jorginho has made 170 appearances in total for Chelsea since his arrival nearly four years ago, scoring 26 goals and assisting a further five in all competitions as he has established himself as a key player for Thomas Tuchel.

The Italian was named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year earlier in the season thanks to his efforts in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last season, as well as his performances for his country in their Euro 2020 success.

It remains to be seen as to whether he would move to Juventus but the Italians are set to do what it takes to bring him back to his home country for next season.

