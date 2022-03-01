Report: Juventus 'Will Probe' for Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Ahead of €20M Summer Transfer

Juventus 'will probe' for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the summer and are willing to spend €20 million to bring him back to Italy, according to reports.

The Italian's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2023, with a potential summer departure possible.

As per Tutto Juve, via Sport Witness, Chelsea will probe for the Italian and he could be tempted to return to the Serie A.

The report continues to state that Juventus could offer Jorginho a four-year contract, providing him with more secure long-term future than the usual one-year extension that Chelsea offer to players over 30 years of age.

A reported €20 million fee could see Chelsea tempted into a sale as he will only have a year left on his contract come the summer.

He 'could be tempted' to return as Juventus 'will do everything' to bring him back to Italy after he left Napoli to join Chelsea in the past.

Previous reports stated that Juventus are believed to have made an approach with Jorginho's entourage over a potential move.

The Italian was named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year earlier in the season thanks to his efforts in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last season, as well as his performances for his country in their Euro 2020 success, making him a hero in Italy.

Therefore, he could return to his home country come the end of the season and Chelsea could look to add to their midfield if he departs.

