Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Antonio Rudiger

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Author:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been the subject of strong interest from Juventus, according to reports.

The German international has attracted a lot of attention from some of football's biggest clubs amid rumours he may leave the Blues next summer upon the expiration of his contract. 

However, the European Champions are believed to be keen to offer him a new deal and extend his stay in west London.

sipa_35377818

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Juventus have recently been working hard to try and acquire the services of the centre-back.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in signing Rudiger, who could leave the club in the January transfer window.

It is understood that Chelsea had made a proposal to the 28-year-old over a new deal, but it was said to be a 'disappointing' offer and no decision will be made before January.

sipa_35324216 (1)

Since arriving in 2017 from Roma, Rudiger has been a key figure in the Blues' defence.

He has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, as well as 159 appearances in four seasons.

The German's consistent top level performances have earned him a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI's, and he has now established himself as one of the best defenders in football.

Rudiger was on hand to help guide his side to a 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell securing the three points.

He is now on international duty with his country as they prepare for their World Cup qualifying fixtures this week.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35136910
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Antonio Rudiger

just now
sipa_35324216 (1)
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger Responds to Bayern Munich Speculation Amid Chelsea Uncertainty

30 minutes ago
sipa_35329865
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Highly Rated Benfica Star Darwin Nunez

1 hour ago
sipa_35373121
News

Chelsea's Timo Werner Disallowed VAR Goal Stat Rubbished

1 hour ago
sipa_35377818
News

Antonio Rudiger Breaks Silence Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich Links

2 hours ago
sipa_35425647
News

Germany Will Attempt to Increase Timo Werner's Self-Confidence, Says Assistant Danny Rohl

2 hours ago
sipa_35009459
News

Three Chelsea Stars Named in Nations League Combined XI

3 hours ago
sipa_34757574 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Possible January Move For Antonio Rudiger Signing

4 hours ago