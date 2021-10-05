Report: Juventus Working Hard to Sign Chelsea Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been the subject of strong interest from Juventus, according to reports.

The German international has attracted a lot of attention from some of football's biggest clubs amid rumours he may leave the Blues next summer upon the expiration of his contract.

However, the European Champions are believed to be keen to offer him a new deal and extend his stay in west London.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Juventus have recently been working hard to try and acquire the services of the centre-back.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in signing Rudiger, who could leave the club in the January transfer window.

It is understood that Chelsea had made a proposal to the 28-year-old over a new deal, but it was said to be a 'disappointing' offer and no decision will be made before January.

Since arriving in 2017 from Roma, Rudiger has been a key figure in the Blues' defence.

He has collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, as well as 159 appearances in four seasons.

The German's consistent top level performances have earned him a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI's, and he has now established himself as one of the best defenders in football.

Rudiger was on hand to help guide his side to a 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell securing the three points.

He is now on international duty with his country as they prepare for their World Cup qualifying fixtures this week.

