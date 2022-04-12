Report: Juventus 'Working' On Signing Chelsea's Jorginho Amid PSG & Barcelona Interest

Serie A giants Juventus are working on completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder is out of contract in 2023 and could be set for a Stamford Bridge exit.

As per La Repubblica via Get Football News Italy, Juventus are working on signing the Italian.

The report claims that Max Allegri is demanding the signing of Jorginho, having already reserved a place in the team for the Italian.

However, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested in the Chelsea midfielder. with AC Milan potentially looking to provide competition also.

However, an issue for Juventus would be the salary demands of Jorginho as he wants €7 million per season

This comes after Thomas Tuchel admitted he wants the futures of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho sorted this summer rather than for Chelsea to risk losing the pair for free in 2023.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

