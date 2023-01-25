Skip to main content
Report: Kai Havertz Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

Report: Kai Havertz Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could leave the club in the summer in search of a new challenge.

There has been speculation recently that Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich this month or in the summer, but that has been put to bed due to the fact Bayern are not currently interested.

Havertz has had a turbulent time in a Chelsea jersey to say the least, and could benefit from a move away from the club in the summer to further his career.

There are chances the German could leave the club next summer.

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea in the summer but there is no current interest from Bayern Munich.

The price tag Chelsea are looking for is around €50-€60million. Havertz has never fully hit the ground running at Chelsea since he joined but does have the Champions League goal to be remembered by the fans.

With so much attacking talent now coming into Chelsea the club are expected to go in a different direction in terms of the striker they bring in.

The problem with Havertz is he doesn't fall into a typical number nine profile, and that's what Graham Potter and Chelsea will be looking for next.

Bayern do not see Havertz as a target due to the amount of players they already have in his position.

The Chelsea forward is expected to stay at the club in January, but the summer could be a different story for his future.

