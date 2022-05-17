The agent of Kalidou Koulialy is reportedly pushing for a transfer to Chelsea or Barcelona from Napoli for his client.

It was previously reported that the defender was offered to the club ahead of his contract expiry in 2023

As per Area Napoli, via Sport Witness, Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, is pushing for a move to Chelsea or Barcelona.

The Blues are set to lose both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could also join Barcelona.

Therefore, Thomas Tuchel is in need of defensive reinforcements and Koulibaly could be brought in.

The Blues are currently unable to contact players to arrange transfers in the summer due to the restrictions placed on the club following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

However, Todd Boehly's consortium are in line to purchase Chelsea and once this is complete, deals can be made.

The report states that the defender wishes to win a title outside of Italy and is eyeing a move to Spain or England.

His agent is 'advocating' Koulibaly to several potential parties, including Chelsea and Barcelona.

Napoli believe that this summer is the last chance to 'monetise' a deal and receive a fee for Koulibaly, who has previously been priced out of a move to Chelsea.

His agent has offered Koulibaly for no more than €35 million as Chelsea could add the Senegal international to their ranks in the summer.

