Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On His Potential Future As A Chelsea Player

Chelsea has seriously stepped up their intention to sign Serie A defender Kalidou Koulibaly with the Blues now set to win the race to sign the experienced centre-back.

Today Koulibaly confirmed that his potential move to Chelsea is " on the right track" as the Blues look to bring the Senegalese international to Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly

The 31-year-old is among the various options to bring to Chelsea this season, with his move to the club becoming more likely as time goes by. 

Chelsea has already lost defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, with Cesar Azpilicueta very close to joining Barcelona as well. The Blues have the task of signing at least two new centre-backs this summer due to this.

It has been reported that the Blues are close to agreeing upon a deal worth £33-40 million for the Napoli defender. 

Koulibaly has turned down the option to move to Juventus out of respect for the eight years he has served at Napoli, making Chelsea the front runners. 

Nathan Ake

Chelsea has agreed on personal terms for Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender could be the start of the Blue's defensive rebuild, rejoining the club after leaving back in 2017. 

Manchester City will look for a replacement before letting the 27-year-old go it has been reported, meaning Chelsea may have to wait a bit longer to get their man. 

