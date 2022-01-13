Report: Kenedy Likely to Go Back on Loan Days After Being Recalled By Chelsea

Chelsea winger Kenedy is likely to be sent out on another loan, according to reports, just days after being recalled by the west London side from his loan spell at Flamengo.

The 25-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2015, when he joined from Fluminense.

However, in his nearly seven year spell in west London, he has only made 15 league appearances, having spent loan spells away at Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe, Granada and, more recently, Flamengo.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

His recall was confirmed by the club on Thursday afternoon.

The Athletic reports that, despite being recalled back from loan, suggesting that Thomas Tuchel may want Kenedy to provide cover for Marcos Alonso at left-back, it is unlikely that we will see him feature in Chelsea's first team.

Having not played a competitive minute for the west London side in four years, it is unlikely that he will feature competitively for the club.

On top of that, Kenedy is also struggling to make regular game time at Flamengo in a much less competitive squad, having made just five appearances in the first half of this season.

The report goes on to conclude that another loan option for Kenedy is the most likely outcome, as the Blues still eye up alternative options at left-back.

IMAGO / PA Images

With Ben Chilwell likely out for most of the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, the club are assessing their options in the January transfer market for reinforcement in the area.

Barcelona wing-back Sergiño Dest has been linked with a move to Chelsea that would see him team up with former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech and fellow US international Christian Pulisic.

