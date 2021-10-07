    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga is Lazio's 'Dream Signing' Ahead of Potential January Transfer Move

    A dream.
    Author:

    Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side have identified Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a 'dream' signing, according to reports in Italy.

    The Spaniard has previously been linked with a move to Rome, but the potential loan to Lazio never materialised.

    However, as per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Lazio still want to sign their 'dream' player.

    Kepa dive

    The report states that the player is liked by both Sarri, who brought the keeper to Chelsea, and Lazio's director of football Igli Tare.

    Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice. 

    Therefore, he could look to move in search of first team football but it is thought that it would be unlikely that Chelsea let him go.

    Kepa stud

    Mendy will be jetting off to the African Cup of Nations in January, leaving Kepa as Chelsea's number one for the month.

    If the Blues were to let the goalkeeper leave during the window, they would be without both their first and second choice shot stoppers, a huge risk as the Blues fight for the Premier League title.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Lazio will make a move for their target.

