    October 7, 2021
    Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Keen to Work With Former Blue Maurizio Sarri at Lazio Amid Transfer Links

    Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would be willing to work with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri again amid transfer rumours surrounding a potential move to Lazio, according to reports in Italy.

    The former Chelsea boss brought Kepa to Stamford Bridge and is keen to link up with him once more in Italy.

    As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Kepa would 'willingly return to work' with Sarri as Lazio target a move for the goalkeeper.

    It was previously reported that the goalkeeper is Lazio's 'dream' signing ahead of the January transfer market and they could move for the Spaniard on loan.

    The keeper joined the Blues for a huge transfer fee back in 2018 . Chelsea, then managed by Sarri, paid £71.6 million to land him however hasn't worked out as each party would have wanted. 

    Kepa was demoted to second choice goalkeeper after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice. 

    The Senegelese first choice will depart for the African Cup of Nations in January, leaving a departure for Kepa difficult.

    If the Blues were to let the goalkeeper leave during the window, they would be without both their first and second choice shot stoppers, a huge risk as the Blues fight for the Premier League title.

