Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Tipped As Favored Goalkeeper Target For Napoli

Chelsea are looking to trim their squad and lower their wage bill this summer, with recent reports linking one of their keepers to Italian side Napoli.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's time in West London certainly has not gone to plan since his record arrival from Athletic Bilbao. He is beginning to look for a move away in search of consistent game time and may find himself in Italy if recent reports are to be believed. 

Kepa

Following recent speculation on the Spaniard's future, Alfredo Pedulla provided an update on Napoli's interest in the player. The Naples club is looking to sign an older keeper with European experience, two criteria that Kepa fills. 

This target was reportedly Salvatore Sirigu in the past, but it is now Kepa. He is said to be 'tired' of playing behind Edouard Mendy at Chelsea and is looking for a more prominent role at a different club, something Napoli seem willing to provide. 

Kepa cover

A loan deal is being discussed between the two clubs, with the player himself believed to be keen to join. Talks between the player's agent and Napoli have also already begun, fully putting this potential transfer in motion. 

Relations between the two clubs are said to be 'excellent', as evidenced by the smooth transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly between them. These negotiations may allow for Chelsea to agree to pay most of Kepa's wages should a loan deal be agreed. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga

A move away makes sense for all parties, given the circumstances. Whether it is Napoli or elsewhere, the Spaniard will almost certainly be plying his trade elsewhere at the start of next season. 

