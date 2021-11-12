Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants to Leave Chelsea Amid Lazio Interest

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave the club whilst Serie A side Lazio are interested in bringing the Spaniard in on loan, according to reports in Italy.

The shot-stopper was previously linked with a move to Lazio in the summer.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Kepa 'wants a change of air' and is ready to depart Chelsea.

Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced.

Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice in goal.

Therefore, he could depart in January as he looks for first team football.

However, Mendy is set to depart Chelsea for the month as Senegal compete in the African Cup of Nations, meaning that Kepa would be handed a string of first team appearances.

The report continues to state that former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to link up with Kepa once again and the goalkeeper would 're-embrace' the chance to work with the Italian once again.

A loan move is the most likely outcome but Chelsea would have to pay some of his wages if he were to join Lazio next year.

