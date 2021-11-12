Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants to Leave Chelsea Amid Lazio Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave the club whilst Serie A side Lazio are interested in bringing the Spaniard in on loan, according to reports in Italy.

    The shot-stopper was previously linked with a move to Lazio in the summer.

    As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Kepa 'wants a change of air' and is ready to depart Chelsea.

    imago1007584514h

    Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. 

    Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice in goal.

    Therefore, he could depart in January as he looks for first team football.

    Read More

    imago1007582984h

    However, Mendy is set to depart Chelsea for the month as Senegal compete in the African Cup of Nations, meaning that Kepa would be handed a string of first team appearances.

    The report continues to state that former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to link up with Kepa once again and the goalkeeper would 're-embrace' the chance to work with the Italian once again.

    A loan move is the most likely outcome but Chelsea would have to pay some of his wages if he were to join Lazio next year.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007578654h
    Transfer News

    Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants to Leave Chelsea Amid Lazio Interest

    1 minute ago
    imago1007945921h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Franck Kessie Boost Amid PSG Interest

    31 minutes ago
    imago1007760609h
    Transfer News

    Report: Hakim Ziyech 'Definitely Wants to Leave' Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

    1 hour ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set to Have £241M War Chest to Splash in Transfer Window

    1 hour ago
    imago1007206082h
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle United Set to Rival Chelsea & Juventus for Aurelien Tchouameni Signing

    2 hours ago
    imago1007693848h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Barcelona for Karim Adeyemi

    3 hours ago
    imago1007910816h
    Transfer News

    Report: West Ham Send Chelsea Strong Declan Rice Transfer Message

    3 hours ago
    imago1000369432h
    News

    Report: Rangers Consider Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard as 'Top Contender' to Replace Steven Gerrard

    4 hours ago