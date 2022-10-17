Skip to main content
Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kepa Arrizabalaga was close to leaving Chelsea for Napoli this summer.

Kepa is the man of the moment for Chelsea, especially after his match winning performance against Aston Villa yesterday in the Premier League. The Spanish goalkeeper made 7 saves to win his clean sheet, but there was chances in the summer that he wouldn't even be at the club this summer.

Napoli were close to signing Kepa in the summer, and the goalkeeper very nearly left the club on loan. Had he of left, his resurgence of form may never have happened, and Chelsea fans may have always been left wondering what if.

Kepa is now set to stay at Chelsea, after winning the number one spot from Edouard Mendy.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kepa Arrizabalaga was close to leaving Chelsea during the summer and joining the team who are currently taking Europe by storm, Napoli.

The goalkeeper was close to joining Napoli, with the two clubs in advanced talks over a deal. Napoli wanted a loan with an option to buy, but new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was only interested in letting the player leave on a permanent deal.

Kepa

Kepa will stay at Chelsea after gaining the number one spot.

Football has a funny way of working out, and Kepa now looks absolutely unstoppable in a Chelsea jersey at the moment. Graham Potter has named him as his number one going forward, and if he keeps up the current run of form he's on, that does not look set to change any time soon.

