Report: Kepa's Price Tag Set as Chelsea Goalkeeper Attracts Interest From Newcastle and Spain

Chelsea have set a price tag on their second choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga amid interest from the likes of Newcastle and a number of La Liga clubs, according to reports.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined the Blues in 2018 in a deal worth £72 million but the player never truly seemed to impress fans of the west London side.

Under Thomas Tuchel, his performances have begun to improve, increasing his transfer value as a player.

IMAGO / Colorsport

As reported by the Daily Star, Arrizabalaga's club are willing to listen to offers worth around £50 million for the 27-year-old.

The report goes on to state that a loan with an obligation to buy may also be accepted by the European champions, given the correct circumstances.

The likes of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid and Eddie Howe's Newcastle are both said to be interested in Chelsea's goalkeeper.

Kepa was brought onto the pitch in place of Edouard Mendy in his side's Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool.

Despite being brought on specifically for the penalty shoot-out, Kepa was the one player who missed a penalty after the other 21 players on the pitch found the back of the net.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel refused to put the blame on the Spaniard however.

"I take the decisions when I take the decisions and I can't re-judge them when I know the outcome.

"We don't know what would've happened if we left Edou on the pitch. No blame on Kepa.

"Blame on me as I'm the guy who takes the decisions. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. This is life as a football coach."

