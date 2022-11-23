Report: Konrad Laimer Rejects Chelsea In Favour Of Bayern Munich

The Austrian was the subject of a move away from Leipzig during the summer but stayed into the new season where he has helped his side to 3rd in the league and into the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they are set to face Manchester City.

Laimer was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Napoli, as well as Chelsea prior to the start of the new season but now according to Christian Falk, the 25-year old looks set to sign for Bayern Munich.

Laimer in action for Leipzig IMAGO / motivio

This is another situation that could see the Bavarians make a move to bring more players from rival sides to their team after signing the likes of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund and Marcel Sabitzer from Leipzig also.

Laimer's contract with Die Roten Bullen runs out next summer, so it seems likely that he will leave the club on a free transfer, following in the footsteps of Lewandowski, who joined Bayern from Dortmund for no fee in 2014.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 matches for Bayern before joining Barcelona in July IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Laimer could be joined in leaving Leipzig by Christopher Nkunku who is expected to join Chelsea in the summer for a fee of around £60million, despite having just suffered a knee injury which ended his hopes of representing France in Qatar this winter.

