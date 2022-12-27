Report: Kouadio Kone Has Been Recommended To Chelsea
Chelsea have a goal of signing two midfielders in the coming windows. One of those midfielders will be expected to be a massive investment, like Declan Rice. The other will likely cost a bit less.
There are a number of midfielders on the list for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia is a name that keeps popping up with Chelsea certainly interested in his signature.
Kouadio Kone is a player that has been recommended to the club in recent weeks.
According to Simon Phillips, new technical director of Chelsea Christopher Vivell has been recommended the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone.
It is not the first time a Premier League club has been linked to Kone. Manchester United had small interest in the midfielder in the summer transfer window, but never made a move.
Read More
Kone is 21-years old and is also referred to as Manu Kone. He can play central midfield and defensive midfield.
The French midfielder signed for Monchengladbach from Toulouse in January 2021 for €9million, and has went from strength to strength for the German side since.
With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho expected to leave Chelsea in either January or June, new midfielders are a priority for Chelsea. Kone will likely now be on the list of potential replacements.
Chelsea will be expected to attempt to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window. It could end up being Kouadio Kone they go for, but there is no final decision made as of yet.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- 'He's Very Nice' - Jorgino On Graham Potter
- Report: Liverpool Monitoring Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
- Report: Chelsea 'Working On' Josko Gvardiol
- Report: Chelsea Could Move For Emiliano Martinez
- Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation
- Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount And Wesley Fofana
- Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos