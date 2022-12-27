Report: Kouadio Kone Has Been Recommended To Chelsea

Chelsea have a goal of signing two midfielders in the coming windows. One of those midfielders will be expected to be a massive investment, like Declan Rice. The other will likely cost a bit less.

There are a number of midfielders on the list for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia is a name that keeps popping up with Chelsea certainly interested in his signature.

Kouadio Kone is a player that has been recommended to the club in recent weeks.

Kouadio Kone has been recommended to Chelsea. IMAGO / fohlenfoto

According to Simon Phillips, new technical director of Chelsea Christopher Vivell has been recommended the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone.

It is not the first time a Premier League club has been linked to Kone. Manchester United had small interest in the midfielder in the summer transfer window, but never made a move.

Kone is 21-years old and is also referred to as Manu Kone. He can play central midfield and defensive midfield.

Chelsea could move for Kouadio Kone in January. IMAGO / Revierfoto

The French midfielder signed for Monchengladbach from Toulouse in January 2021 for €9million, and has went from strength to strength for the German side since.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho expected to leave Chelsea in either January or June, new midfielders are a priority for Chelsea. Kone will likely now be on the list of potential replacements.

Chelsea will be expected to attempt to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window. It could end up being Kouadio Kone they go for, but there is no final decision made as of yet.

