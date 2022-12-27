Skip to main content
Report: Kouadio Kone Has Been Recommended To Chelsea

IMAGO / Eibner

Report: Kouadio Kone Has Been Recommended To Chelsea

Chelsea have been recommended Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone.

Chelsea have a goal of signing two midfielders in the coming windows. One of those midfielders will be expected to be a massive investment, like Declan Rice. The other will likely cost a bit less.

There are a number of midfielders on the list for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia is a name that keeps popping up with Chelsea certainly interested in his signature.

Kouadio Kone is a player that has been recommended to the club in recent weeks.

Kouadio Kone

Kouadio Kone has been recommended to Chelsea.

According to Simon Phillips, new technical director of Chelsea Christopher Vivell has been recommended the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone.

It is not the first time a Premier League club has been linked to Kone. Manchester United had small interest in the midfielder in the summer transfer window, but never made a move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kone is 21-years old and is also referred to as Manu Kone. He can play central midfield and defensive midfield.

Kouadio Kone

Chelsea could move for Kouadio Kone in January.

The French midfielder signed for Monchengladbach from Toulouse in January 2021 for €9million, and has went from strength to strength for the German side since.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho expected to leave Chelsea in either January or June, new midfielders are a priority for Chelsea. Kone will likely now be on the list of potential replacements.

Chelsea will be expected to attempt to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window. It could end up being Kouadio Kone they go for, but there is no final decision made as of yet.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Interested In Signing Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks With Chelsea Target Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Joao Felix On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong Expects To Be Sold In January

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Closing In On Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett