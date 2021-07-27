Report: Jules Kounde Expected to Join Chelsea After 'Agreeing' Blues Switch

Sevilla's Jules Kounde is expected to join Chelsea as the defender agrees a move to the Blues, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been chosen as Chelsea's top defensive target ahead of the new season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the defender has said 'yes' to Chelsea and despite no agreement being in place yet, the 'feeling' is that the transfer will happen.

Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The French international, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side

Tottenham had failed in their attempts to lure the centre-back to north London as Koundé refused to consider signing for a club that won't be playing Champions League football next season.

Sevilla have already qualified for next season's Champions League, so the defender would prefer to stay in Spain rather than move to Spurs.

Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Real Madrid and Manchester United were also monitoring his situation and could offer Champions League football.

It has been reported previously that Chelsea had made an 'important approach' in their bid to sign the France international, and the Blues are thought to hold an upper hand in the race to secure the defender's services and have now made a move for the defender.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

