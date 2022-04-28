Skip to main content

Report: Kounde, Kimpembe & Gimenez Targeted By Tuchel & Chelsea

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel have targeted three senior defenders for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

This comes with the Chelsea sale process approaching the final days, with the Blues set to find out who their next owner will be as Raine prepare to name their preferred bidder.

As per Goal, Tuchel and Chelsea are focused on signing a centre-back and have three names in mind.

imago1011466666h

This comes after Tuchel confirmed his star centre-back Antonio Rudiger would be leaving Chelsea after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, whilst Andreas Christensen is looking likely to become a Barcelona player.

This would leave the Blues light in defence, and therefore they have identified three possible defensive reinforcements.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Goal report that Chelsea will focus on signing a centre-back, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez among their targets.

imago0047930111h

The trio have a history of being linked to Chelsea, with Kounde the most notable name after Tuchel confirmed that the Blues came close to signing him last season.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team. 

Kimpembe has previously worked with Tuchel and is believed to hold a strong relationship with the German, whilst Gimenez was linked to the club under Frank Lampard.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011590595h
News

Tammy Abraham: Romelu Lukaku Signing Was 'Writing on the Wall' for Chelsea Career

By Nick Emms33 minutes ago
imago1011566982h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits It Won't Be Easy for Chelsea to Compete With Man City & Liverpool

By Nick Emms51 minutes ago
imago1011566982h (1)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ready to Act on Summer Deals as Soon as Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011460416h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Remains Committed to Chelsea Transfer Plans Despite Ownership Uncertainty

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0009582085h
News

Ralf Rangnick Lauds Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel as 'One of the Best Coaches'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0009610458h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits He Doesn't Feel Sorry for Ralf Rangnick Despite Man Utd Struggles

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011289570h (3)
News

Roman Abramovich Demands Additional £500M in Chelsea Sale Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011566982h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Amid £250M Budget Admission

By Matt Debono4 hours ago