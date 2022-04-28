Report: Kounde, Kimpembe & Gimenez Targeted By Tuchel & Chelsea

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel have targeted three senior defenders for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

This comes with the Chelsea sale process approaching the final days, with the Blues set to find out who their next owner will be as Raine prepare to name their preferred bidder.

As per Goal, Tuchel and Chelsea are focused on signing a centre-back and have three names in mind.

IMAGO / Marca

This comes after Tuchel confirmed his star centre-back Antonio Rudiger would be leaving Chelsea after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, whilst Andreas Christensen is looking likely to become a Barcelona player.

This would leave the Blues light in defence, and therefore they have identified three possible defensive reinforcements.

Goal report that Chelsea will focus on signing a centre-back, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez among their targets.

IMAGO / Marca

The trio have a history of being linked to Chelsea, with Kounde the most notable name after Tuchel confirmed that the Blues came close to signing him last season.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team.

Kimpembe has previously worked with Tuchel and is believed to hold a strong relationship with the German, whilst Gimenez was linked to the club under Frank Lampard.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube