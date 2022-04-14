Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Kounde, Rice & Tchouameni Remain on Chelsea's Summer Transfer Agenda

Chelsea are still interested in three defenders who they have been linked with since the beginning of the season, according to reports, despite the takeover uncertainty surrounding the club.

The three players include Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and West Ham and Monaco midfielders, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The trio, all of whom have huge price tags, have been linked with Chelsea all season, as the west London club forecast a number of potential departures in the coming seasons.

Kounde (left) / Rice (middle) / Tcouameni (right)

Kounde (left) / Rice (middle) / Tcouameni (right)

As per GOAL, the trio are all still on Chelsea's summer transfer agenda, despite their current situation.

Kounde looks to be the leading central defensive target, with potential departures from Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Christensen looks to already have left, the report goes on to state that Rudiger is sought after by four clubs including Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Rice and Tchouameni, on the other hand, will look to bolster and rejuvinate the midfield, should they join, with both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in their thirties now.

imago1010252278h (1)

The west London club is currently unable to negotiate contracts with both current and prospective players, making transfers a touchy subject at the moment.

GOAL goes on to report that any marquee signing that the club may make in the summer is likely to be sanctioned by any new owner.

As per the Times, a preferred bidder to take over the European champions is likely to be announced as early as next week, with the deadline for final bids today, Thursday 14 April.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011183828h
News

Report: Todd Boehly to Have 'Operational Control' of Chelsea Despite Minority Stake in Bid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010204784h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010365388h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010252278h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue With Summer Transfer Plans Despite Lack of Takeover Clarity

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Stakes in Chelsea Revealed as Clearlake Capital Set to Take at Least 50%

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Report: Marquee Summer Signing 'Likely to be Sanctioned' by New Chelsea Owner

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011277357h
Transfer News

Revealed: The Four Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea Takeover Situation Drags on

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1010338772h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Will Decide on Their Preferred Bidder to Take Over Club

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago