Report: Kounde, Rice & Tchouameni Remain on Chelsea's Summer Transfer Agenda

Chelsea are still interested in three defenders who they have been linked with since the beginning of the season, according to reports, despite the takeover uncertainty surrounding the club.

The three players include Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and West Ham and Monaco midfielders, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The trio, all of whom have huge price tags, have been linked with Chelsea all season, as the west London club forecast a number of potential departures in the coming seasons.

Kounde (left) / Rice (middle) / Tcouameni (right) IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador / Pro Sports Images / PanoramiC

As per GOAL, the trio are all still on Chelsea's summer transfer agenda, despite their current situation.

Kounde looks to be the leading central defensive target, with potential departures from Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer.

While Christensen looks to already have left, the report goes on to state that Rudiger is sought after by four clubs including Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Rice and Tchouameni, on the other hand, will look to bolster and rejuvinate the midfield, should they join, with both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in their thirties now.

IMAGO / PA Images

The west London club is currently unable to negotiate contracts with both current and prospective players, making transfers a touchy subject at the moment.

GOAL goes on to report that any marquee signing that the club may make in the summer is likely to be sanctioned by any new owner.

As per the Times, a preferred bidder to take over the European champions is likely to be announced as early as next week, with the deadline for final bids today, Thursday 14 April.

