Report: Jules Kounde & Sevilla Plan Talks to Find 'Pathway' for Chelsea Transfer

Chelsea target Jules Kounde is planning to have a meeting with Sevilla to 'find a pathway' for him to leave the La Liga side.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's side this summer under new ownership. 

As per the Sun, the defender has planned talks with Sevilla's sporting director Monchi to find a pathway out of the club as he looks to join Chelsea.

The report continues to state that Sevilla will try to hold out for Jules Kounde's release clause to be met but accept that he wants a fresh challenge amid Chelsea's interest.

Kounde has, therefore, planned talks with Monchi of Sevilla in order to facilitate a move to London.

Back in November, Monchi sent a word of warning to Chelsea over their pursuit for the French international

He said: "We're not going to change our way of working. When we understand that what they give for a player is out of value, we're clear about it because that's how we have to make the necessary additions."

However, the Spanish side may have to settle for less than his release clause as Chelsea are set for a 'negotiation battle' against Sevilla.

It was previously reported that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership and the French international has recently been spotted in London as rumours circulate.

It remains to be seen as to whether Sevilla will allow the move, with Kounde clearly pushing to become a Chelsea player. 

